The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,183.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $321.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.