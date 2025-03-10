REDW Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after buying an additional 3,266,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,028,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 764,790 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

