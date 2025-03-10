Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

DFAU opened at $39.58 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

