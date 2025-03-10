2,510 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $422.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.70 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

