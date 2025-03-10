ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COFS

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,924. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.72. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 476,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 121,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.