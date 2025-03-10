Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.32 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00002601 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $225.77 million and $49.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,089.76 or 0.02541695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00008082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00004820 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,554,830 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

