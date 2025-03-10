TrueFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.90 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,283,173,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,864,035 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,283,173,672.20467224 with 1,261,864,034.7325644 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03481974 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $10,172,137.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

