Rebalance LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,234,000. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

