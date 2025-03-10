Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 3,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

