Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

