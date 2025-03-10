Taika Capital LP Takes $370,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.36. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

