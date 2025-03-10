Altiora Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

