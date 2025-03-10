Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 929,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

