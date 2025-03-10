Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,606 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,000. Netflix makes up 2.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $891.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.