Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.