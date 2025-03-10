2,000 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in American International Group by 280.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,074,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in American International Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 880,625 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

