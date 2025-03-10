UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
