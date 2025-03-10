Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $217.45 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,554,708.90. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

