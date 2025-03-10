Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 545,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186,733 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.62. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

