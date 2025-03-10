Lowery Thomas LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.03 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

