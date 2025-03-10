Future Fund LLC Invests $691,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 56.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 115,630 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 170,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.37 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

