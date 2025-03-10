Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,962 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $644.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $653.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.55.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

