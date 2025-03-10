New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.