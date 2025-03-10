Tassel Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

