Wormhole 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.78 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $241.41 million and $69.78 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wormhole alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,895.75 or 1.00145708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,906.66 or 0.98950790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,897,571,094 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.09208527 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $37,765,270.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.