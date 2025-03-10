Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.84 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) launched in May 2021 by Jeff Watney. It serves as a Web 3.0 platform supporting metaverse experiences, blockchain gaming, and NFT marketplaces. The native token, RACA, powers transactions, governance, and staking within the USM ecosystem, which includes the USM Metaverse, Looki Looki Jazzi, and Metamon. With over $1 billion in NFT trading volume, RACA has gained substantial traction. The project is backed by notable figures like French Montana and Justin Sun and supported by major investors such as OKX Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon.”

