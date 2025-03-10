Tassel Capital Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

