Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 49,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

