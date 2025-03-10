Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,381 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

