Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 91,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

