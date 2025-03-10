Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. abrdn plc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $268.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

