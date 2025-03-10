REDW Wealth LLC Sells 723 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,985,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 383,710 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 802.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

