Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 16,040 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $85,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $177.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.