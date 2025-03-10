Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Announces Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Optical Cable Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Optical Cable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.