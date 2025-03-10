Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

XERS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

XERS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $237,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.