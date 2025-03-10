NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,838,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.39.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

