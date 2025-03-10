Bell Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,579,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

