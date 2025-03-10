Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $614,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,904. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRM opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

