Morton Community Bank Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

