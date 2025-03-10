Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New $14 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 312,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

