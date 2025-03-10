Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $191.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.