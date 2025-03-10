Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 479,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.