Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 479,965 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
