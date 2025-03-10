Taika Capital LP Invests $364,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $71.47 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

