OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,915,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

