BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $100.55 or 0.00120807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 9% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $487.44 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.