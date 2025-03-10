Symbol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $81.30 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Symbol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $81.30 million and approximately $270,390.30 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,424,144,857 coins and its circulating supply is 6,132,987,711 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

