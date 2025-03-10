Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

