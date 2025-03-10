Promising Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with large market capitalizations, usually over $10 billion, that are well-established and financially stable. These companies often have a significant presence in their industry and tend to exhibit lower volatility and steady growth, making them attractive to conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $112.28. 274,505,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,452,688. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $261.75. 84,745,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,019,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $841.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.75.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,240,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,558,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

