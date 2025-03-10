Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $250.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

