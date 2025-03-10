Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,406 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

